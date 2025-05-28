Special Weather Statement issued May 28 at 3:43PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 343 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from near Stonington to 15 miles east of Campo.

Movement was east southeast at 25 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Stonington.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM MDT for southeastern

Colorado.