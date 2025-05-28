Special Weather Statement issued May 28 at 3:30PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 330 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Fountain, or 15 miles southeast of Colorado Springs, moving southeast
at 15 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 40 mph and half inch hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Pinon, Fountain, Security-Widefield, Hanover, and Fort Carson.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 800 PM MDT for
southeastern and east central Colorado.