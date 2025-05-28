Special Weather Statement issued May 28 at 2:34PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 233 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Cimarron Hills, or near Colorado Springs, moving east at 25 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 40 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Falcon, Cimarron Hills, Peterson Space Force Base, and Colorado

Springs.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 800 PM MDT for

east central Colorado.