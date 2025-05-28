Special Weather Statement issued May 28 at 2:31PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 231 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

The Saunders Elevator, moving east at 35 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is

possible.

This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Baca

County.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM MDT for southeastern

Colorado.