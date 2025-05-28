Special Weather Statement issued May 28 at 2:25PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 224 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Schriever Space Force Base, or 17 miles east of Colorado Springs,

moving east at 25 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 40 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Ellicott and Schriever Space Force Base.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 800 PM MDT for

east central Colorado.