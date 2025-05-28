Special Weather Statement issued May 28 at 12:46PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 1246 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Cimarron Hills, or 8 miles east of Colorado Springs, moving east at

20 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 40 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Schriever Space Force Base, Ellicott, Falcon, Cimarron Hills,

Peterson Space Force Base, and Colorado Springs.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.