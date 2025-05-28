Special Weather Statement issued May 28 at 12:46PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 1246 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
Cimarron Hills, or 8 miles east of Colorado Springs, moving east at
20 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 40 mph and half inch hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Schriever Space Force Base, Ellicott, Falcon, Cimarron Hills,
Peterson Space Force Base, and Colorado Springs.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.