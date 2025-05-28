Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued May 28 at 7:42PM MDT until May 28 at 8:15PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
SVRPUB
The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
Eastern Fremont County in central Colorado…
* Until 815 PM MDT.
* At 742 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles south of
Victor, or 24 miles southwest of Colorado Springs, moving southeast
at 25 mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
to roofs, siding, and trees.
* Locations impacted include…
Florence, Penrose, and Canon City.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.