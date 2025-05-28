Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued May 28 at 5:47PM MDT until May 28 at 6:30PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

SVRPUB

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Southwestern Bent County in southeastern Colorado…

* Until 630 PM MDT.

* At 547 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 12 miles northeast

of Higbee, or 15 miles southeast of North La Junta, moving

southeast at 25 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of

southwestern Bent County.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM MDT for southeastern

Colorado.