Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued May 28 at 2:45PM MDT until May 28 at 3:45PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

SVRPUB

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Eastern Baca County in southeastern Colorado…

* Until 345 PM MDT.

* At 244 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles southwest

of Vilas, or 11 miles southeast of Springfield, moving east at

30 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Stonington, Walsh, and Vilas.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM MDT for southeastern

Colorado.