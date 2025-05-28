Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued May 28 at 2:37PM MDT until May 28 at 3:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

SVRPUB

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

East central Baca County in southeastern Colorado…

* Until 300 PM MDT.

* At 236 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over The Saunders

Elevator, moving east at 35 mph.

HAZARD…Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect

wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of

east central Baca County.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM MDT for southeastern

Colorado.