Skip to Content
Alerts

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued May 28 at 2:37PM MDT until May 28 at 3:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

By
Published 2:37 PM

SVRPUB

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
East central Baca County in southeastern Colorado…

* Until 300 PM MDT.

* At 236 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over The Saunders
Elevator, moving east at 35 mph.

HAZARD…Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail
damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect
wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of
east central Baca County.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM MDT for southeastern
Colorado.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.