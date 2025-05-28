Skip to Content
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued May 28 at 2:35PM MDT until May 28 at 3:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Published 2:35 PM

SVRPUB

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
Central El Paso County in east central Colorado…

* Until 300 PM MDT.

* At 235 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Cimarron
Hills, or near Colorado Springs, moving east at 25 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…
Schriever Space Force Base, Falcon, Cimarron Hills, Peterson Space
Force Base, and Colorado Springs.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

National Weather Service

