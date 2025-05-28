Skip to Content
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued May 28 at 2:27PM MDT until May 28 at 3:15PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Published 2:27 PM

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
Central Las Animas County in southeastern Colorado…

* Until 315 PM MDT.

* At 227 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles east of
Model, or 26 miles northeast of Trinidad, moving east at 30 mph.

HAZARD…Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail
damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect
wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of
central Las Animas County.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

National Weather Service

