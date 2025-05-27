Special Weather Statement issued May 27 at 5:27PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 526 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Spanish Peaks, or 28 miles northwest of Trinidad, moving east at 15

mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Spanish Peaks and Gulnare.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.