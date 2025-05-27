Special Weather Statement issued May 27 at 2:33PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 233 PM MDT, local law enforcement reported a strong thunderstorm 8
miles northwest of Penrose, or 24 miles southwest of Colorado
Springs, moving south at 20 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 40 mph and half inch hail.
SOURCE…Law enforcement.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Florence, Penrose, Canon City, and Pueblo West.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.