Special Weather Statement issued May 27 at 10:45PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 1045 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from 16 miles northwest of Manter to 11 miles
northwest of The Saunders Elevator to near Two Buttes. Movement was
east at 25 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Stonington, Walsh, and Vilas.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.