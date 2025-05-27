Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued May 27 at 7:35PM MDT until May 27 at 8:15PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

SVRPUB

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Western Kiowa County in southeastern Colorado…

* Until 815 PM MDT.

* At 734 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from 16 miles south of Boyero to near Haswell to 9 miles

southeast of Wild Horse Point, moving southeast at 40 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Arlington, Haswell, and Blue Lake.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.