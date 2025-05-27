Skip to Content
Alerts

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued May 27 at 5:45PM MDT until May 27 at 6:30PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

By
New
Published 5:45 PM

At 545 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Yoder, or 31
miles east of Colorado Springs, moving southeast at 25 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to
roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…
Truckton, Yoder, Ellicott, and Rush.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.