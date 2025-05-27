Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued May 27 at 5:45PM MDT until May 27 at 6:30PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 545 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Yoder, or 31
miles east of Colorado Springs, moving southeast at 25 mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to
roofs, siding, and trees.
Locations impacted include…
Truckton, Yoder, Ellicott, and Rush.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.