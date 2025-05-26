Special Weather Statement issued May 26 at 12:39PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 1239 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7
miles southeast of Cuchara Pass, or 25 miles west of Trinidad, moving
southwest at 10 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 40 mph and penny size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible.
This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of west central Las
Animas County.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.