Special Weather Statement issued May 26 at 12:39PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 1239 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7

miles southeast of Cuchara Pass, or 25 miles west of Trinidad, moving

southwest at 10 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 40 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is

possible.

This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of west central Las

Animas County.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.