Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued May 23 at 8:46PM MDT until May 23 at 9:15PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 845 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Brandon, or 25

miles northeast of Lamar, moving southeast at 30 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.

SOURCE…Trained weather spotters.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Brandon and Sheridan Lake.

Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly

from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the

basement or small central room in a sturdy structure.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.