Special Weather Statement issued May 19 at 1:30PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 130 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Pueblo Airport, moving southeast at 10 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Avondale, Blende, Pueblo Airport, Boone, Pueblo Depot, and Pueblo.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.