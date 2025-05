Temperatures have warmed several degrees above freezing across the warned area this morning. Any lingering precipitation falling as snow is expected to continue to melt as it falls, with little to no continued travel impacts from snow expected. For this reason, the Winter Weather Advisory for northern El Paso County will be allowed to expire as scheduled.

