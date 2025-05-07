Winter Storm Warning issued May 7 at 8:38AM MDT until May 7 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

* IMPACTS…Roads, including mountain passes, will likely remain slick and hazardous. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

* WHERE…Pikes Peak Above 11000 Feet, Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Feet, Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Feet, and Wet Mountains Above 10000 Feet.

* WHAT…Additional snow accumulations up to two inches.

