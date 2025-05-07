Winter Storm Warning issued May 7 at 8:38AM MDT until May 7 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Additional snow accumulations up to two inches

* WHERE…Teller County/Rampart Range Above 7500 Feet/Pikes Peak

Between 7500 and 11000 Feet, Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains

Between 8500 and 11000 Feet, Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains

Between 7500 and 11000 Feet, and Wet Mountains between 6300 and

10000 Feet.

* WHEN…Until noon MDT today.

* IMPACTS…Roads, including mountain passes, will likely remain

slick and hazardous. Heavy wet snow may cause tree and power line

damage.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be

obtained by calling 5 1 1.