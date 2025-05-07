Winter Storm Warning issued May 7 at 3:20AM MDT until May 7 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations up to 6 inches.
* WHERE…Pikes Peak Above 11000 Feet, Northern Sangre de Cristo
Mountains Above 11000 Feet, Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains
Above 11000 Feet, and Wet Mountains Above 10000 Feet.
* WHEN…Until noon MDT today.
* IMPACTS…Roads, including mountain passes, will likely become
slick and hazardous.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be
obtained by calling 5 1 1.