Flood Warning issued May 7 at 4:29AM MDT until May 8 at 7:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

…The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in

Colorado…

Arkansas River NEAR Arkansas R near Avondale affecting Pueblo

County.

Purgatoire River Near Purgatoire R near Las Animas affecting Bent

County.

For the Lower Arkansas River…Arkansas R near Avondale…Minor

flooding is forecast.

For the Purgatoire River…Purgatoire R near Las Animas…Minor

flooding is forecast.

* WHAT…Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE…Arkansas River near Arkansas R near Avondale.

* WHEN…From this afternoon to tomorrow morning.

* IMPACTS…At 7.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding occurs near Avondale.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…

– At 4:00 AM MDT Wednesday the stage was 5.3 feet.

– Bankfull stage is 5.0 feet.

– Forecast…The river is expected to rise above flood stage

this afternoon to a crest of 7.1 feet this evening. It will

then fall below flood stage this evening.

– Flood stage is 7.0 feet.

– Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of

7.8 feet on 04/24/1942.

– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued this evening at 600 PM MDT.