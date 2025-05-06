Winter Weather Advisory issued May 6 at 4:41PM MDT until May 7 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations between 3 and 8 inches.
* WHERE…Wet Mountain Valley, Western Chaffee County Between 9000
and 11000 Feet, and Western Mosquito Range and East Chaffee County
Above 9000 Feet.
* WHEN…Until noon MDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions
could impact the Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning commutes.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.