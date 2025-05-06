Skip to Content
Alerts

Winter Weather Advisory issued May 6 at 4:41PM MDT until May 7 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

By
Published 4:41 PM

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations between 3 and 8 inches.

* WHERE…Wet Mountain Valley, Western Chaffee County Between 9000
and 11000 Feet, and Western Mosquito Range and East Chaffee County
Above 9000 Feet.

* WHEN…Until noon MDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions
could impact the Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning commutes.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.