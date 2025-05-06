Winter Weather Advisory issued May 6 at 3:14AM MDT until May 7 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations up to a foot,
mainly above 9000 feet.
* WHERE…Northwestern Fremont County Above 8500 Feet.
* WHEN…Until noon MDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Roads will likely become slight and snow-packed in
spots, with difficult travel conditions.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.