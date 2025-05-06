Skip to Content
Winter Weather Advisory issued May 6 at 2:56PM MDT until May 7 at 9:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Published 2:56 PM

* WHAT…Wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations 2 to 4 inches.

* WHERE…Northern El Paso.

* WHEN…Until 9 AM MDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning
commutes, especially on neighborhood roadways.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.

National Weather Service

