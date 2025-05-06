Winter Weather Advisory issued May 6 at 10:58PM MDT until May 7 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations up to 3 inches.
* WHERE…Wet Mountain Valley, Western Chaffee County Between 9000
and 11000 Feet, and Western Mosquito Range/East Chaffee County
Above 9000 Feet.
* WHEN…Until noon MDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Wednesday morning commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.