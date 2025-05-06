Winter Weather Advisory issued May 6 at 10:58PM MDT until May 7 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations up to two inches.
* WHERE…Northwestern Fremont County Above 8500 Feet.
* WHEN…Until noon MDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will
likely become slick and hazardous. Plan on slippery road
conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Wednesday
morning commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.