Winter Storm Warning issued May 6 at 3:14AM MDT until May 7 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations between 15 and 30
inches with locally higher amounts possible.
* WHERE…Pikes Peak Above 11000 Feet, Northern Sangre de Cristo
Mountains Above 11000 Feet, Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains
Above 11000 Feet, and Wet Mountains Above 10000 Feet.
* WHEN…Until noon MDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Roads, including mountain passes, will likely become
slick and hazardous.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for
the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.