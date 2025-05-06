Winter Storm Warning issued May 6 at 3:14AM MDT until May 7 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

* IMPACTS…Roads, including mountain passes, will likely become slick and hazardous. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

* WHERE…Pikes Peak Above 11000 Feet, Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Feet, Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Feet, and Wet Mountains Above 10000 Feet.

* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations between 15 and 30 inches with locally higher amounts possible.

