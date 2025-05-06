Winter Storm Warning issued May 6 at 2:56PM MDT until May 7 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations between 12 and 18
inches.
* WHERE…Teller County/Rampart Range Above 7500 Feet/Pikes Peak
Between 7500 and 11000 Feet, Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains
Between 8500 and 11000 Feet, Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains
Between 7500 and 11000 Feet, and Wet Mountains between 6300 and
10000 Feet.
* WHEN…Until noon MDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Roads, including mountain passes, will likely become
slick and hazardous. Heavy wet snow may cause tree and power line
damage.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be
obtained by calling 5 1 1.