Skip to Content
Alerts

Winter Storm Warning issued May 6 at 2:56PM MDT until May 7 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

By
Published 2:56 PM

* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations between 12 and 18
inches.

* WHERE…Teller County/Rampart Range Above 7500 Feet/Pikes Peak
Between 7500 and 11000 Feet, Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains
Between 8500 and 11000 Feet, Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains
Between 7500 and 11000 Feet, and Wet Mountains between 6300 and
10000 Feet.

* WHEN…Until noon MDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Roads, including mountain passes, will likely become
slick and hazardous. Heavy wet snow may cause tree and power line
damage.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be
obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.