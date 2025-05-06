Winter Storm Warning issued May 6 at 10:58PM MDT until May 7 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations 4 to 8 inches.
* WHERE…Teller County/Rampart Range Above 7500 Feet/Pikes Peak
Between 7500 and 11000 Feet, Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains
Between 8500 and 11000 Feet, Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains
Between 7500 and 11000 Feet, and Wet Mountains between 6300 and
10000 Feet.
* WHEN…Until noon MDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Roads, including mountain passes, will likely become
slick and hazardous. Heavy wet snow may cause tree and power line
damage.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for
the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.