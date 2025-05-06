Winter Storm Warning issued May 6 at 10:57AM MDT until May 7 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 2

feet, mainly above 8500 feet.

* WHERE…Teller County/Rampart Range Above 7500 Feet/Pikes Peak

Between 7500 and 11000 Feet, Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains

Between 8500 and 11000 Feet, Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains

Between 7500 and 11000 Feet, and Wet Mountains between 6300 and

10000 Feet.

* WHEN…Until noon MDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Roads, including mountain passes, will likely become

slick and hazardous. Heavy wet snow may cause tree and power line

damage.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for

the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.