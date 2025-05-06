Flood Warning issued May 6 at 7:33PM MDT until May 8 at 7:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

…The National Weather Service in Pueblo CO has issued a Flood

Warning for the following rivers in Colorado…

Arkansas River NEAR Arkansas R near Avondale affecting Pueblo

County.

Purgatoire River Near Purgatoire R near Las Animas affecting Bent

County.

For the Lower Arkansas River…including Arkansas R near Avondale…

Minor flooding is forecast.

For the Purgatoire River…including Purgatoire R near Las Animas…

Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHAT…Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE…Arkansas River near Arkansas R near Avondale.

* WHEN…From Wednesday afternoon to Thursday morning.

* IMPACTS…At 7.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding occurs near Avondale.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…

– At 7:15 PM MDT Tuesday the stage was 4.7 feet.

– Bankfull stage is 5.0 feet.

– Forecast…The river is expected to rise above flood stage

early tomorrow afternoon to a crest of 7.1 feet tomorrow

evening. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow

evening.

– Flood stage is 7.0 feet.

– Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of

7.8 feet on 04/24/1942.

– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued Wednesday morning at 745 AM MDT.