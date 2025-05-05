Winter Storm Warning issued May 5 at 9:41PM MDT until May 7 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 1 and

2 feet, with local amounts of up to 3 feet possible over the

higher peaks. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…Pikes Peak Above 11000 Feet, Northern Sangre de Cristo

Mountains Above 11000 Feet, Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains

Above 11000 Feet, and Wet Mountains Above 10000 Feet.

* WHEN…Until noon MDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Roads, including mountain passes, will likely become

slick and hazardous.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for

the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.