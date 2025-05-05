Winter Storm Warning issued May 5 at 3:24AM MDT until May 7 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 1 and
2 feet, with locally higher amounts possible. Winds gusting as
high as 35 mph.
* WHERE…Pikes Peak Above 11000 Feet, the Northern and Southern
Sangre de Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Feet, and Wet Mountains
Above 10000 Feet.
* WHEN…From noon today to noon MDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Roads, including mountain passes, will likely become
slick and hazardous. Travel could be very difficult to impossible.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for
the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.