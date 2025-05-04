Winter Storm Warning issued May 4 at 2:04PM MDT until May 7 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 14
and 32 inches.
* WHERE…Pikes Peak Above 11000 Feet, Northern Sangre de Cristo
Mountains Above 11000 Feet, Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains
Above 11000 Feet, and Wet Mountains Above 10000 Feet.
* WHEN…From noon Monday to 6 AM MDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for
the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.