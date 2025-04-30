Special Weather Statement issued April 30 at 6:29PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 628 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Sheridan Lake, or 28 miles northeast of Lamar, moving southeast at 10
mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible.
This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern
Prowers and southeastern Kiowa Counties.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.