Special Weather Statement issued April 30 at 6:29PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 628 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Sheridan Lake, or 28 miles northeast of Lamar, moving southeast at 10

mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is

possible.

This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern

Prowers and southeastern Kiowa Counties.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.