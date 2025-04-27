Skip to Content
Red Flag Warning issued April 27 at 3:12AM MDT until April 27 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 221 and 226.

* WINDS…Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 11 percent.

* IMPACTS…Fires will catch and spread quickly. Exercise
extreme caution with any outdoor burning.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

National Weather Service

