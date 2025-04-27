Red Flag Warning issued April 27 at 3:12AM MDT until April 27 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
…RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM MDT
MONDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER
ZONES 224, 227, 228, 229, 230, 231, 234, 235, AND 236…
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 224, 227, 228, 229, 230,
231, 234, 235 and 236.
* WINDS…Southwest 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. The
strongest winds today will occur in the San Luis valley
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 8 percent.
* IMPACTS…Extreme fire danger is expected. Fires will
uncontrollably spread and be very destructive.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.