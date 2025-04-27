Red Flag Warning issued April 27 at 2:15PM MDT until April 27 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

…RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM MDT

MONDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER

ZONES 224, 227, 228, 229, 230, 231, 234, 235, AND 236…

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 224, 227, 228, 229, 230,

231, 234, 235 and 236.

* WINDS…For today…southwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55

mph. For Monday, west 15 to 25 with gusts 30 to 40 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…5 to 10 percent.

* IMPACTS…Extreme fire danger is expected. Fires will

uncontrollably spread and be very destructive.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.