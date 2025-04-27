Red Flag Warning issued April 27 at 1:05AM MDT until April 27 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM MDT MONDAY FOR

GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 224,

227, 228, 229, 230, 231, 234, 235, AND 236…

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Red Flag

Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in

effect from 11 AM to 8 PM MDT Monday. The Fire Weather Watch is

no longer in effect.

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 224, 227, 228, 229, 230,

231, 234, 235 and 236.

* WINDS…On Sunday, southwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55

mph. On Monday, west-southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40

mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 8 percent.

* IMPACTS…Extreme fire danger is expected. Fires will

uncontrollably spread and be very destructive.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.