Red Flag Warning issued April 26 at 7:46PM MDT until April 27 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
…FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING
THROUGH MONDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY
FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 227, 228, 229, 230, 231, 234, 235, AND
236…
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 227, 228, 229, 230, 231,
234, 235 and 236.
* WINDS…On Sunday, southwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55
mph. On Monday, southwest 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 8 percent.
* IMPACTS…Extreme fire danger is expected. Fires will
uncontrollably spread and be very destructive.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.