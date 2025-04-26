Red Flag Warning issued April 26 at 7:46PM MDT until April 27 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 221 and 226.

* WINDS…On Sunday, southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40

mph. On Monday, southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 11 percent.

* IMPACTS…Fires will catch and spread quickly. Exercise

extreme caution with any outdoor burning.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.