Red Flag Warning issued April 26 at 2:33PM MDT until April 27 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

…FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH

MONDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE

WEATHER ZONES 227, 228, 229, 230, 231, 234, 235, AND 236…

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Red Flag

Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in

effect from 11 AM to 9 PM MDT Sunday. A Fire Weather Watch has

also been issued from Monday morning through Monday evening.

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 227, 228, 229, 230, 231,

234, 235 and 236.

* WINDS…Southwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. The

strongest winds are expected on Sunday.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 8 percent.

* IMPACTS…Extreme fire danger is expected on Sunday. Fires will

spread uncontrollably.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions

are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible

Red Flag Warnings.