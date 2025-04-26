Red Flag Warning issued April 26 at 2:33PM MDT until April 27 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
…FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH
MONDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE
WEATHER ZONES 227, 228, 229, 230, 231, 234, 235, AND 236…
The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Red Flag
Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in
effect from 11 AM to 9 PM MDT Sunday. A Fire Weather Watch has
also been issued from Monday morning through Monday evening.
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 227, 228, 229, 230, 231,
234, 235 and 236.
* WINDS…Southwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. The
strongest winds are expected on Sunday.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 8 percent.
* IMPACTS…Extreme fire danger is expected on Sunday. Fires will
spread uncontrollably.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.