Special Weather Statement issued April 25 at 2:29AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 227 AM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
La Junta, moving east at 20 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 40 mph and nickel size hail. Localized
very heavy rainfall was also occurring with this storm.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
North La Junta, Swink, and La Junta.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Localized torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and
may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through
flooded roadways.