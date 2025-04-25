Special Weather Statement issued April 25 at 2:29AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 227 AM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

La Junta, moving east at 20 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 40 mph and nickel size hail. Localized

very heavy rainfall was also occurring with this storm.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

North La Junta, Swink, and La Junta.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Localized torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and

may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through

flooded roadways.