Special Weather Statement issued April 25 at 12:28AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 1228 AM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 16
miles northeast of Boone, or 26 miles east of Pueblo Airport, moving
east at 25 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 40 mph and nickel size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Olney Springs.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.