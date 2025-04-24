Special Weather Statement issued April 24 at 9:39PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 939 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Fountain, or 17 miles south of Colorado Springs, moving east at 30

mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Fountain and Hanover.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.