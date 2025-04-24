Special Weather Statement issued April 24 at 9:39PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 939 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Fountain, or 17 miles south of Colorado Springs, moving east at 30
mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Fountain and Hanover.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.