Special Weather Statement issued April 24 at 4:35PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 435 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Ramah, or 27 miles west of Limon, moving southeast at 15 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Ramah.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.